No backyard? No problem. Grow herbs indoors
You don’t need a backyard to get started on a garden, herbs are easy to grow inside, plus they’ll give your cooking a delicious boost. Mint is probably the best to start with because you can grow it year long and they don’t need direct sunlight. If you’ve got lots of sunny spots in your home or apartment, then you’ve got a bunch more options. I used to live in an apartment where you couldn’t adjust the steam heat, rosemary would’ve been the perfect plant to have there. In a perfect world I would have fresh basil at my disposal, especially for Friday night pizza night. Basil likes a lot of full sun, though it can do well under regular fluorescent bulbs. Other sun lovers include oregano, thyme and lemon balm.
