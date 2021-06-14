The Cure’s Next Album Could Be Last

Robert Smith says that The Cure’s next album might be their last.
In an interview with London’s Sunday Times, Smith said, “The new Cure stuff is very emotional. It’s 10 years of life distilled into a couple of hours of intense stuff… And I can’t think we’ll ever do anything else. I definitely can’t do this again.”
Of course, Smith has said many conflicting things about the next Cure album over the past few years. Just two weeks ago he claimed there are two Cure albums coming out. “One of them’s very, very doom and gloom and the other one isn’t.”
And in 2019 he told NME, “I think that every album we do is the last Cure album. It may well be, but if there’s another bunch of good songs then there’s no reason not to follow it up.”