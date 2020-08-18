New Killers This Friday; Frustrated by Delay
If you’ve been frustrated that The Killers’ Imploding the Mirage was pushed back a couple times before landing on its Friday’s release date, you’re not alone.
Brandon Flowers tells Vulture, “I was a little frustrated that we had to postpone it for as long as we did, but it just proved difficult to finish because we weren’t finished mixing when the lock down [began]. But I’m happy that we stuck to our guns and are getting it out, instead of making people wait.”
The Killers scrapped their North American fall tour before tickets went on sale, and Flowers says they won’t be doing any drive in shows to promote the album. “We’ll just kind of see how this plays out and pray for a vaccine.”