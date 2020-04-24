New Killers Album Pushed Back
The Killers have decided to push back the release of their new album, Imploding the Mirage.
It was set to come out May 29th, but the band says there were “delays in finalizing the album” due to the coronavirus crisis. A new release date will be announced soon. To make up for the delay, the band released another track from it called “Fire in Bone.”
The Killers have yet to reveal when their fall North American tour might go on sale, but they have officially rescheduled their U.K. and Ireland summer tour to spring 2021.