New CA law allows BYOContainer

There’s a new law in California designed to help customers bring their own containers to restaurants for take-out. Disposable take out containers are convenient but they’re used for an hour and then thrown away. What if you could take your own container to your favorite restaurant to have it filled? Restaurants have risks to consider, including cross contamination and California’s new law addresses that.  They’re to treat customer’s containers like a haz-mat item, keeping it away from other surfaces in the kitchen. But BYOC is an option and that’s important, especially because compostable containers aren’t the answer.

