Nathaniel Rateliff Going Solo… Again
Nathaniel Rateliff will return to his solo career in 2020.
His first solo album since 2013 will be out in the early spring. He’ll support it with the And It’s Still Alright Tour, which kicks off March 4th in Minneapolis and runs through the summer. However, there currently isn’t a a stop scheduled in the Pacific Northwest. It’s reported that Rateliff recorded some of the new album at a studio in Cottage Grove, Oregon.
Rateliff will perform the first part of each show solo acoustic and then be joined by a band for the second. He hasn’t said if that band will be the Night Sweats or another group of musicians.