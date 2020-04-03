NASA Launched A Free Science Site for Homeschooling

NASA just launched a free website this week called “NASA at Home” that has a TON of stuff to help keep your kids occupied. If you click through, you’ll find lesson plans . . . videos . . . e-books . . . podcasts . . . and STEM activities. (That’s “science, technology, engineering, and math.”)
There’s an interactive map section called “NASA in All 50 States” that shows how each state contributes to the space program.
They’ve got augmented reality apps that let you look at various NASA spacecraft like they’re right there in the room with you.
They even have a program called “Citizen Science” where kids can help search for new planets and stars that haven’t been discovered yet. Just go to NASA.gov, and there should be a “NASA at Home” link on the main page.