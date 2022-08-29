Monday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the words and phrases that are bold and underlined to see pictures and videos from each story!

1. A woman from Virginia went on a trip last month, and her husband joked that he’d call if he won the lottery. Then she got a call . . . after he won $227,000. He says it was hard to convince her it wasn’t a joke.

2. A delivery guy spent six hours hiking up Mount Fuji in Japan to bring some tourists the food they ordered. Hopefully they tipped him well.

3. A guy in Nebraska named Duane Hansen broke a world record on Saturday by hollowing out a giant pumpkin he grew . . . using it as a boat . . . and paddling 41 miles down the Missouri River. The previous record was just over 25 miles.

His adult daughter got pretty emotional in an interview. She said he’s always told her you can do anything if you put your mind to it, and she’s really proud of him.

4. A bunch of students in L.A. surprised their math teacher on Thursday by giving him a NEW CAR, so he wouldn’t have to ride a scooter six miles to work anymore. They spent all summer fundraising and staged a fake assembly for the big reveal. They got him a Mazda and were also able to cover a year of insurance AND gas. All total, their gift was worth about $30,000.