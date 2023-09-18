101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Miraculous Rescue: 40 Good Samaritans Lift Bus to Save Teen Trapped After Bus Stop Stumble!

Share
Miraculous Rescue: 40 Good Samaritans Lift Bus to Save Teen Trapped After Bus Stop Stumble!
Getty Images

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company   “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1.  A guy in Maryland tried to buy a specific type of lottery ticket called Cash4Life.  But the cashier was new and accidentally sold him the wrong type.  But it ended up hitting for $580,000.

 

2.  An 18-year-old guy in Germany tripped while running to catch a bus, and ended up getting pinned under one of the wheels.  But 40 people lifted the bus off of him, and he’s okay.  It sounds like he only ended up with a broken arm.  (Here’s a video.)

 

 

3.  Someone on Long Island realized a kitten was stuck 30 feet down a drain.  But he’s okay after cops worked with an animal rescue group to move a 5,000-pound concrete slab to get to him.  (Here are photos.)

 

www.shaneco.com

#Trending

1

Vote on Music to Win $250!
2

Ryan Oxford brings a local rediscovery of Fa Fa Fa Fired - KINKs Homegrown Discovery
3

A 9-Year-Old Cat Has Been In An Animal Shelter Since He Was A Kitten And He FINALLY Found His Forever Home!
4

Wellness Wednesday - Benefits of morning sun
5

Heroic Neighbor's Quick Thinking Saves Autistic Toddler from Drowning in Michigan Lake – Caught on Ring Camera

Recently Played

Champagne SupernovaOasis
6:39pm
The Less I Know The BetterTame Impala
6:36pm
VampireOlivia Rodrigo
6:25pm
Friday I'm In LoveThe Cure
6:22pm
Can I Call You Tonight?Dayglow
6:18pm
View Full Playlist