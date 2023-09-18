Miraculous Rescue: 40 Good Samaritans Lift Bus to Save Teen Trapped After Bus Stop Stumble!

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A guy in Maryland tried to buy a specific type of lottery ticket called Cash4Life. But the cashier was new and accidentally sold him the wrong type. But it ended up hitting for $580,000.

2. An 18-year-old guy in Germany tripped while running to catch a bus, and ended up getting pinned under one of the wheels. But 40 people lifted the bus off of him, and he’s okay. It sounds like he only ended up with a broken arm. (Here’s a video.)

3. Someone on Long Island realized a kitten was stuck 30 feet down a drain. But he’s okay after cops worked with an animal rescue group to move a 5,000-pound concrete slab to get to him. (Here are photos.)

