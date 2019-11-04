Minnesota will pay homeowners to transfer their lawns into bee friendly yards
Earlier this year, Minnesota greenlighted a new program to pay homeowners in the state to turn their lawns into bee gardens. Under the proposed plan, the state is allocating money annually to support homeowners interested in making their yards more attractive to bees. Homeowners who want to participate would have bee-friendly plants like wildflowers, clover grasses and other native plants planted in their yards. The program would cover up to 75% of expenses for homeowners to transform their lawns.
Minnesota will pay homeowners to transfer their lawns into bee friendly yards