McCartney: Lennon Broke Up Beatles

Paul McCartney once again has said that it was John Lennon’s call to break up The Beatles.
McCartney has made the claim in various interviews over the years, and the latest comes in an interview for a BBC radio 4 special that will air October 23rd. The Guardian ran a preview of the interview, and McCartney said, “I didn’t instigate the split. That was our Johnny. John walked into a room one day and said, ‘I am leaving The Beatles.’ Is that instigating the split, or not?”
He also added, “This was my band, this was my job, this was my life, so I wanted it to continue.” McCartney said that they were told to keep quiet about it by their manager Allen Klein until a new wave of business deals was concluded. “So for a few months we had to pretend. It was weird because we all knew it was the end of The Beatles but we couldn’t just walk away.”
Of course, McCartney is the one who announced the split in a press release accompanying his solo debut in April 1970, and that’s because he was “fed up of hiding it.”