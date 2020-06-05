Lewis Capaldi’s Next Album: Love Songs that Aren’t Totally Miserable
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Get ready for some happy talk from Lewis Capaldi — according to insiders who say his upcoming second album will feature love songs that aren’t totally miserable.
A source close to the Scottish singer tells Britain’s Sun that Lewis is head over heels for new girlfriend Catherine Hallyday, and that’s going to play into the new tunes. The insider says, “Lewis’s tracks are mostly about love again but this time finding it, not losing it. He’s smitten with Catherine and although it’s early days, she has a nod on one of the tracks he has written. Lewis mentions her hair and it’s really quite special. She’s made him realize how to be happy again.”