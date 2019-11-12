Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek Got Choked Up After A Contestant Shared A Heartfelt Message
Trebek, who is being treated for pancreatic cancer, is famously unflappable. Nothing could throw the man off his game.
So it was an especially lovely moment when it did happen. During the “Final Jeopardy” round, contestants were asked to name an 1890 exposé about poverty in New York. Trebek prepared to read contestant Dhruv Gaur’s answer and instead saw a message: “We love you Alex.”
Trebek got momentarily choked up and thanked Gaur, before returning to his hosting duties.