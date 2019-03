Long-time Jeopardy host has just been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but he will attempt to finish out this season of “Jeopardy!” This is according to a video he shared on social media today.

Since 1984, Alex has been successfully hosting and dominating the evening game show biz along with “Wheel of Fortune.” Alex has always said he is not the star of the show … he says it’s all about the game and the contestants.