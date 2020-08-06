If You Have Been Laid Off And Need A Haircut A Local Business Wants To Help
If you have been laid off during this pandemic and you find yourself if need of a haircut or color services, a locally owned Portland business is here to help! Portland salon chain Hair M along with their sister salons Hair MW and Chrome are offering a “pay what you can” program to help people out of work. The new program offers new and existing clients a flexible payment option where they are able to pay what they can for haircutting and color services. There is a very low minimum amount required to cover the cost of the service. Please CLICK HERE for more information and to make an appointment.
Full disclosure: I have been a client of Hair M for nearly 15 years. Very good people doing very good work!
-Mitch-