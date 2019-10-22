How to fight food waste at home
If you were to ask me the one thing that I try to focus on every day, it’s food waste. The average American wastes about a pound of food each day. That’s healthy food that could be eaten, not food scraps. And that waste adds up, we waste nearly 150,000 tons of food per day and that’s a huge collective environmental impact. Being mindful about food takes practice. There needs to be some meal planning in place, some do it for the week, I do it a few days at a time. Use what you have in your cupboards and supplement at the grocery store. And finally, eat what you make and including the leftovers. Otherwise you’re just throwing your money away.
