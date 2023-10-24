Heroic Texas School Bus Driver Rescues Choking 7-Year-Old with Quick Thinking and Heimlich Maneuver

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A couple near Boston are using their elaborate Halloween display to raise money for cancer research again. They built a 74-foot-long pirate ship in their front yard this year, with fake skeletons on it. It’s a nod to the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party. (There’s a QR code if you’d like to donate.)

2. A school bus driver in Texas named Raquel Baker saved a seven-year-old boy who started choking on a quarter. He was screwing around on the bus and popped it in his mouth. She gave him the Heimlich and he coughed it up. Security cameras got the whole thing on video.

3. A 60-pound African spurred tortoise that went missing from its owner’s place in Florida in 2020 just turned up over the weekend. Someone spotted her trying to cross a highway. In three-and-a-half years, she made it about five miles. (Here are some photos.)

