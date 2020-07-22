Hear Dave Grohl Defend Teachers, Remote Learning in ‘True Stories’ Audio Clip
* Dave Grohl comes to the defense of teachers amid the “daunting and evermore politicized question of reopening our schools in the coronavirus pandemic” in the Foo Fighters singer’s first audio version of his Dave’s True Stories series.
Grohl begins by recounting his own experience as a student in the Fairfax County, Virginia, school district before dropping out in high school to pursue his rock star dreams. “To this day, I’m haunted by a reoccurring dream that I’m back in those crowded hallways, now struggling to graduate as a 51-year-old man, and anxiously wake in a pool of my own sweat,” Grohl said.
“So, with me being a high school dropout, you’d imagine the current debate surrounding the reopening of schools wouldn’t register so much a blip on my rock & roll radar, right? Wrong. My mother was a public school teacher.” *via Rolling Stone