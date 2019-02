Courtesy of Consequence of Sound –

“Next month, the late legend will be further celebrated with The Best of Everything, a new greatest hits collection. The 38-track effort pulls from various eras of Petty’s career, boasting remastered cuts from from The Heartbreakers, his first band Mudcrutch, and even his solo work. As if that weren’t enough to reel in the diehard fan, The Best of Everything also comes with two previously unreleased songs.”