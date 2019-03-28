HBO Announces “Game Of Thrones” Documentary

This is what you call milking every last drop from a hit series: HBO has announced that a 2 hour “Game of Thrones” documentary will air a week after the season ends. “The Game of Thrones: The Last Watch” will air on May 26 to give you one final look behind the scenes of the popular series. The documentary is said to be more of a feature film than your typical look at a show behind-the-scenes. Are you ready for the final season? Did you go back and watch any previous seasons so you are familiar with the many, many story lines? -Mitch-