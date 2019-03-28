HBO Announces “Game Of Thrones” Documentary

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

This is what you call milking every last drop from a hit series:  HBO has announced that a 2 hour “Game of Thrones” documentary will air a week after the season ends.   “The Game of Thrones: The Last Watch” will air on May 26 to give you one final look behind the scenes of the popular series.   The documentary is said to be more of a feature film than your typical look at a show behind-the-scenes.   Are you ready for the final season?   Did you go back and watch any previous seasons so you are familiar with the many, many story lines?   -Mitch-

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Corey’s Diary 3/28/19: I Am A Genius Sting Revisits, Reimagines Police, Solo Hits On ‘My Songs’ Collection Corey’s Diary 3/27/19: I’m Taking A Big Chance With Jeff Buy A Sub For A Good Cause Corey’s Diary 3/26/19: Something Is Wrong & I Don’t Think It Will Change Hell Yes: Drinking Coffee And Alcohol Every Day May Help You Live Longer