Guy Collapsed on Train Tracks After Roll-Over Crash–Police Drone Saves His Life With Only Seconds To Spare

1. In case you missed it, United Airlines posted a video of a co-pilot making an announcement in an airport terminal before a recent flight to Newark, New Jersey.

Her name is Brooke Patterson Van Howe, and she was excited for the flight, because the captain happened to be her MOM, Brenda Patterson. United posted it for Mother’s Day last month, but it’s making the rounds. (Here’s the video.)

2. A guy in Minnesota flipped his car last Friday and collapsed on a set of TRAIN TRACKS a mile away. But he’s okay after a drone saved his life.

When cops realized his car was empty, they used a drone to scan the area and spotted him. There was a train two miles away, but they stopped it in time.

3. A couple named Wilson and Sharaine Caraballo moved into a place in Pawtucket, Rhode Island last year with their kids. Now they’re in the news after adding one more person to their family . . . an 82-year-old next-door neighbor.

Paul Callahan lost his wife six months before they moved in, and lives alone now. They met him when he asked if they needed a ladder, and then offered to help fix up their garage.

Now he comes by every day to see their kids. They say he’s like their “honorary grandpa.” They even celebrated Father’s Day with him this month.

