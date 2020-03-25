Grocery shopping tips to prevent food waste
The last few weeks have given us the opportunity, shall we say, to cook from home more often and with that, we’re shopping in a whole new way. It’s probably a good time for a few tips. Shop from your pantry, fridge and freezer first. Take inventory of what you have and plan your meals from these items. Then, make a list and stick to it. It’s easy right now for us to be overcome by anxiety and just want to grab things, but it pays to be mindful. Overbuying right now could lead to food waste and that’s a waste of money.
