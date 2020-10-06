Green Day’s Billie Joe To Release Covers Album
Billie Joe Armstrong has compiled all the covers he’s been recording this year while under lockdown into a new solo album.
No Fun Mondays will come out November 27th (Black Friday!) and it includes his take on songs like “Gimme Some Truth” by John Lennon, “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tommy James and the Shondells and “Manic Monday” by The Bangles.
Oh, let’s not forget the theme to That Thing You Do!
Look for a digital, CD and vinyl release, and a special vinyl edition through Green Day’s store.