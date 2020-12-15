Get your craft on with these great mason jar DIY gift ideas.
2020 has been a year when many of us have taken up new hobbies and dabbled in craft making, so why not extend that to gift giving. A simple mason jar has so many possibilities for just about anyone on your list. Since we’re cooking more from home you can put together different salts, sugars or dry rubs for anyone on your list that loves to cook. You can also fill the jar with a muffin mix or layer ingredients for cookies. Jars make great terrariums, vases or snow globes. We all need a little more pampering, so filling a jar with a sugar or salt scrub will make the recipient feel spoiled.
