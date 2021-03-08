Garbage’s Shirley Manson’s International Women’s Day Playlist
Getty Images
Garbage singer Shirley Manson has created a special International Women’s Day playlist of 47 songs by her “current favorite ladies,” which can be found on both Spotify and YouTube.
The artists include established acts such as The Pretenders, Fiona Apple, Sleater-Kinney, Brittany Howard and St. Vincent; new breakers like Arlo Parks and Soccer Mommy; and up-and-comers Divide and Dissolve, Billy Nomates, Jehnny Beth and Porridge Radio.