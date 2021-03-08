      Weather Alert

Garbage’s Shirley Manson’s International Women’s Day Playlist

Getty Images

Garbage singer Shirley Manson has created a special International Women’s Day playlist of 47 songs by her “current favorite ladies,” which can be found on both Spotify and YouTube.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🎀 garbage 🎀 (@garbage)

The artists include established acts such as The Pretenders, Fiona Apple, Sleater-Kinney, Brittany Howard and St. Vincent; new breakers like Arlo Parks and Soccer Mommy; and up-and-comers Divide and Dissolve, Billy Nomates, Jehnny Beth and Porridge Radio.

#Trending
Ben Gibbard Excited About New Death Cab for Cutie Songs
Vortex PDX Song of the Week - Barra Brown
Olivia Rodrigo Has The #1 Song All Over The World And She Checked In With Mitch ELliott!
Sunday's Grammy Performers Announced
Garbage's Shirley Manson's International Women's Day Playlist