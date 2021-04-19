From Cradle to Stage: Dave Grohl & Mom’s New TV Series
From Cradle to Stage, the series from Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and his mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl, will debut on Paramount Plus on May 6th.
Dave directed all six episodes of the series. It’s based on Virginia’s 2017 book of the same name and takes a look at musicians and their moms. The premiere episode centers on Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds and his mom Christene Reynolds. The other episodes feature Pharrell Williams and Dr. Carolyn Williams, Miranda Lambert and Bev Lambert, Brandi Carlile and Teresa Carlile, Tom Morello and Mary Morello, and Rush’s Geddy Lee with his mother Mary Weinrib.