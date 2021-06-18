Friday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. A skydiver in Nebraska raised money for charity and broke a world record . . . by doing 60 jumps in 24 hours while totally NAKED.
2. A Papa John’s delivery guy in Texas didn’t have a car because someone tried to steal his catalytic converter, and his car caught FIRE the next day. So the regional president of Papa John’s Houston gave him HIS car. People online have also donated over $9,000 after his coworkers set up a GoFundMe page for him.
3. A nine-year-old sheepdog in England named Peggy recently went deaf and couldn’t do her job anymore. But then a woman adopted her . . . taught her sign language . . . and now she’s back to herding sheep.
4. A woman in San Diego named Jessica Rocha just graduated from college, and both of her parents are migrant farm workers. So she honored them by taking her cap-and-gown photos in the field where they’ve picked vegetables for years to support her.
5. Two AccuWeather reporters in Kansas named Tom Bedard and Raya Mayday have been dating for a while. And now they’re engaged . . . after Tom surprised her by proposing in front of a TORNADO.
