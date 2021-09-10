Friday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. Taco Bell is going to start re-using its sauce packets to help the environment. If you save your empty packets, you can mail them in. They’re aiming to make all of their packaging eco-friendly by 2025.
2. A nurse in Colorado named Laura Weiss came out of retirement last year to help vaccinate people. Now she’s paying tribute to all the other nurses who helped, by turning nearly 300 empty vaccine vials into a huge chandelier. It’s hanging in her living room for now, until she finds a permanent home for it. (Here’s a photo.)
3. Amazon is following in the footsteps of Walmart and Target. They’re now covering 100% of tuition costs for all hourly employees who want to go to college.
4. A woman in Ohio recently found her son 33 years after she gave him up for adoption. She did a DNA test with 23andMe in May and matched with him. It turned out he’d been looking for her too, and took his own test in 2019.
5. You might have heard about this last year, but now there’s an update: Early in the pandemic, a family near Dallas started leaving brightly painted rocks next to a trail, just to cheer people up. Then other people started doing it . . . and now they’ve broken a world record for largest display of painted pebbles. The official count was 24,459.
