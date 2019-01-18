Free Pet Food For Government Employees Not Receiving A Paycheck

On Sunday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., OHS will be providing a free pet food bank to help furloughed federal employees and contractors. One bag of dog food and one bag of cat food plus cat litter will be available to pet owners at the OHS shelter 1067 NE Columbia Blvd, while supplies last.

Additional OHS pet food banks are scheduled for Feb. 3 and Feb. 17 if the government shutdown continues.

All of the food bank supplies were donated to OHS. If anyone is interested in making a general food donation to the shelter, supplies can be dropped off at OHS or purchased via our Amazon Wish List at the link in our bio. They are currently in need of wet and dry cat food.

-Mitch-