Florida Hero Emerges from the Shadows: Good Samaritan Rescues Unconscious Driver from Fiery Wreck as Car Explodes!

1. A guy in Florida crashed his car at 3:30 A.M. on Sunday, and was unconscious when it caught FIRE. It sounds like he was probably drunk.

But luckily, a much more responsible Florida Man showed up, pulled him from his burning car, and the whole thing is on video. The car eventually exploded.

2. There’s a video making the rounds of a very proud six-year-old girl in England buying something with her own money for the first time. It’s going viral because she didn’t want toys or candy. She decided to spend it all on treats for her dogs.

3. Someone in Jacksonville, Florida snapped a photo of a random guy offering words of encouragement for random people. He stood in a median with a sign for passing cars that said “Have a Wonderful Day! I Love You.” (Here’s a photo.)

