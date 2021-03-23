EWG updated the Dirty Dozen and Clean Fifteen lists
Each year the Environmental Working Group updates its Dirty Dozen and Clean Fifteen lists, it’s a buying guide for shoppers to know which produce is best purchased organic and what’s fine to buy non-organic. The lists are based on testing by the USDA and the FDA which examines yearly samples from over 46,000 crops. I’ve been following these lists for years and I don’t think I’ve seen much change to the Dirty Dozen. Once again, strawberries tops the list of most contaminated produce. The report shows over 90% of samples from non-organic strawberries, apples, cherries, spinach and leafy greens tested positive for residues of two or more pesticides. Buy the organic versions of these when possible. Avocados, sweet corn and pineapple top the Clean Fifteen list.
