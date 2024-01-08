101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Everyday Hero Saves Mother and Daughter Trapped in Flooding Car: Quick-Thinking Averts Tragedy

Share
Everyday Hero Saves Mother and Daughter Trapped in Flooding Car: Quick-Thinking Averts Tragedy
Getty Images

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company   “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

 

1.  A flood in England swept a woman’s car down a river while she and her three-year-old daughter were trapped inside.  Then it got wedged under a bridge with water rushing all around them.

They could have drowned, but a guy named Liam Stych used ratchet straps from his work van to anchor them to the bridge, and got them both out.  (Here’s a photo, and here’s a video.  He talks about it at 1:00.)

 

2.  The U.S. Mint released three new coins celebrating Harriet Tubman, who helped run the Underground Railroad before slavery was abolished.  They include new five-dollar, one-dollar, and 50-cent pieces.  Congress passed a bill to create them back in 2022.

 

3.  Swiss scientists say they’ve got a new antibiotic that works on drug-resistant bacteria.  It’s the first new one of its kind in over 50 years.

 

4.  An 89-year-old Navy vet in Florida loves hanging out at a diner in Pensacola called Scenic 90 Café.  So last month, they posted a photo of him on Facebook and said Mr. Lee “loves our company, but we love his even more.”

The post went viral, and now they’re planning a big party for his 90th birthday in March.  They’re asking people to send cards, or you can call in and buy him lunch.  They set up a gift card you can add money to.  Just call the restaurant and ask for a manager.  (The phone number is 850-433-8844.)

www.shaneco.com

#Trending

1

Vote on Music to Win $250!
2

Man Adopts Special Needs Dog, Alva, Overcoming Challenges to Build a Loving Friendship
3

Last Homegrown Discovery for 2023 - Trauma Club
4

Support local music with KINKs Homegrown Discovery - Introducing Mickey Newball
5

How To Recycle Your Christmas Tree Around Portland

Recently Played

Save TonightEagle-eye Cherry
4:49pm
Float OnModest Mouse
4:45pm
Just Like HeavenCure
4:42pm
Running Up That HillKate Bush
4:37pm
Missing PieceVance Joy
4:33pm
View Full Playlist