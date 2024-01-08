Everyday Hero Saves Mother and Daughter Trapped in Flooding Car: Quick-Thinking Averts Tragedy

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A flood in England swept a woman’s car down a river while she and her three-year-old daughter were trapped inside. Then it got wedged under a bridge with water rushing all around them.

They could have drowned, but a guy named Liam Stych used ratchet straps from his work van to anchor them to the bridge, and got them both out. (Here’s a photo, and here’s a video. He talks about it at 1:00.)

2. The U.S. Mint released three new coins celebrating Harriet Tubman, who helped run the Underground Railroad before slavery was abolished. They include new five-dollar, one-dollar, and 50-cent pieces. Congress passed a bill to create them back in 2022.

3. Swiss scientists say they’ve got a new antibiotic that works on drug-resistant bacteria. It’s the first new one of its kind in over 50 years.

4. An 89-year-old Navy vet in Florida loves hanging out at a diner in Pensacola called Scenic 90 Café. So last month, they posted a photo of him on Facebook and said Mr. Lee “loves our company, but we love his even more.”

The post went viral, and now they’re planning a big party for his 90th birthday in March. They’re asking people to send cards, or you can call in and buy him lunch. They set up a gift card you can add money to. Just call the restaurant and ask for a manager. (The phone number is 850-433-8844.)

