Ed Sheeran’s parents are getting rid of some of his oldest stuff… for charity.
(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran fanatics will have a chance to buy his actual “Lego House,” among other relics, at a charity auction his parents are staging in his hometown.
Most of the items up for bids were part of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition, which rolled out at a nearby museum last year. The goodies include handwritten lyrics to “Perfect,” a ticket to Ed’s first ever gig in Framlingham and, yes, the Lego set he played with as a child.
Proceeds from the auction which ends November 8th, will go towards supporting young people in Ed’s home county of Suffolk, including renovation of a playground in Ipswich.