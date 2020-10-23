      Weather Alert

Ed Sheeran’s parents are getting rid of some of his oldest stuff… for charity.

(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran fanatics will have a chance to buy his actual “Lego House,” among other relics, at a charity auction his parents are staging in his hometown.

Most of the items up for bids were part of the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition, which rolled out at a nearby museum last year. The goodies include handwritten lyrics to “Perfect,” a ticket to Ed’s first ever gig in Framlingham and, yes, the Lego set he played with as a child.

Proceeds from the auction which ends November 8th, will go towards supporting young people in Ed’s home county of Suffolk, including renovation of a playground in Ipswich.

