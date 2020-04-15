Ed Sheeran, Local Hero

(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Ed Sheeran definitely believes that charity begins at home — and he’s shown that by donating more than $1 million to causes near his estate over the past few weeks.
Britain’s Sun reports that Ed has been digging deep for needy folks in his rural backyard, and has funded several charities, including a children’s hospital. A local source says, “It is a horrible time and Ed wants to do what he can to help. He has split a seven-figure sum between local charities to try to ease the strain on his local community. Ed is very involved in the area and knows that his donations will make a massive difference.”