Do you put your plastics in the microwave or the dishwasher?

The American Academy of Pediatrics wants stronger federal food safety requirements warning families to avoid putting plastics in microwaves and dishwashers. The pediatricians cited growing evidence against chemicals in food colorings, preservatives and food packaging materials.

Heating plastics in the microwave or running them through the dishwasher increases the chances of leaking dangerous chemicals. Glass containers are best for the microwave as is choosing whole foods over processed foods.

Don’t put plastics in microwave or dishwasher