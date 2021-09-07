Don’t despair over the environment, ACT

I’m a glass-half-full, look-on-the-brightside, things-can-only-get better kind of person but there’s not a lot of good news when it comes to the environment. That’s reality and reality sucks. When I’m feeling distraught about an issue, my instinct is to do something, even if it’s small, to work towards a better place. One of my favorite things to do is to volunteer and there are so many options to choose from that can fit into most peoples’ schedules. Picking up litter may sound mundane, but it’s actually quite fun especially with friends. Check out SOLVE’s list of volunteer opportunities and if you’re looking for a good excuse to go to the coast, on Saturday, September 25th, the non-profit is hosting their Beach & Riverside Cleanup.
The best way to beat despair is to act. Click here to sign up for SOLVE’s Beach & Riverside Cleanup