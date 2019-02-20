GREEN TIPS: Does eating organic produce make a difference?

Self made signs for organic produce, greens, vegetables and fruits for sale at Union Square Greenmarket, New York City.

Two California universities recently conducted a small study with four families from different backgrounds.

Asking the question: Does eating organic produce make a difference?

The families ate a conventional diet for six days, then an organic diet for another six. They tested their urine before and after eating all organic, and researchers found huge drops in bodily pesticides. Including a 95% drop in a toxin that’s linked to brain damage in children.

The study focused primarily on exposure, not health outcomes. Though a recent French study found a 25% reduction in cancer levels after including more organic foods in the diet.

