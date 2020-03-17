Daily Live Shows With Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard
Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie is the latest artist to do concerts from home to entertain the many people practicing social distancing by staying home.
He’ll be playing a set every day at 7:00 p.m. ET. from his home studio on the band’s Facebook page starting today. Gibbard says, “I know you are all really freaked out right now. I am too. And while I’m proud that we’re all doing the necessary things at the moment to help flatten the curve, I know it has left us all incredibly isolated. But because we’re all going through this nightmare together we are quite literally NOT alone. Our lives and stories are all linked, maybe more now than they have ever been.”
he adds, “Be it with DCFC, Postal Service, or solo I have always been grateful for the honor you have bestowed upon us by choosing to congregate en masse around our music. Some of you have traveled great distances and/or shelled out large sums of money to see us play and that has never been lost on me. So in this crazy and unprecedented time, I’d like to return the favor by coming to YOU.”