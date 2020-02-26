Coronavirus and Beards – Should Cort Be Worried?
File Photo: Cort Johnson sitting in his office, on an unusually sunny February afternoon in downtown Portland, Oregon.
Maybe you’ve already seen this on Facebook. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says if you should shave if you want to avoid the coronavirus.
Well… that’s not actually what the CDC said. What they are suggesting is that if you plan to use a facepiece respirator to keep from getting the virus… that a good shave might be the way to go, saying that “facial hair be kept to a minimum so it fits within a facepiece respirator.
They’ve even issued the following guidelines to let you know what works, and what will not.