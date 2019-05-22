Corey’s Diary 5/22/19: I Can’t Believe A Year Has Already Passed That is way too long. caloriescomputercorey foleycorey's diarygymhome studiomicrophonemovingreverb.comsleep SHARE RELATED CONTENT Someone Compared “Game of Thrones” To “Shrek” And It’s Going to Blow Your Mind Corey’s Diary 5/21/19: Jeff Refused To Give Me An Answer This Is Insane…Check Out The Mash-Up Of Game Of Thrones & Ice Ice Baby Corey’s Diary 5/20/19: I Could Not Believe What I Seeing Corey’s Diary 5/17/19: You Won’t Believe What The Doc Suggested How Would You Like Your Pet’s Face On Your Luggage?