I am so confused.

RELATED CONTENT

Popeyes Created A Beadbox To Hold Chicken For Mardi Gras

Game Of Thrones Final Season Trailer Is Finally Here

Corey’s Diary 3/4/19: There Is No End In Sight

Who Is The Naked Jogger Of North Portland?

Corey’s Diary 3/1/19: What Was Supposed To Be A To-Go Turned Into A To-Stay

Just In Time For World Record Day 2019