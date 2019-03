An 82-year-old fella robbed a bank with a toy gun in his waste band. He walked away with $12,500! But because he is an old dude, the judge only sentenced him to 10 weekends in jail. So I guess as long as you are a certain age, it’s worth the risk to rob a bank! This doesn’t seem right to me at all! Read the full story here.

