Consumer Reports recently tested 45 popular fruit juices and found elevated levels of inorganic arsenic, cadmium and lead in nearly half of them. They tested a variety of flavors from 24 national, store and private-label brands and found every product had measurable levels of at least one of the cadmium, inorganic arsenic, lead or mercury. Seven of the juices could prove harmful to children who drink 4 ounces or more a day. Grape juice and juice blends had the highest average heavy metal levels and organic juices didn’t fare much better. Their levels of heavy metals were about the same as conventional ones. The take away, limit the amount of juice you give to your kids or better yet, just give them water.

Consumer Reports findings on juice