Check the ingredients in your sunscreen

I was in Hawaii last week and surprised to find sunscreens that contain chemicals known to harm coral reefs still on the store shelves. Though their ban on these sunscreens don’t kick in until January 1st, 2021, I thought that the islands would be phasing them out by now. One of the chemicals that’s harmful to coral reefs is Oxybenzone. Oxybenzone is has been linked to birth defects and is a known endocrine disrupter. There are a lot of great sunscreens that don’t contain these harmful chemicals and will protect your skin from being sizzled by the sun.

Chemicals in sunscreen

EWG’s sunscreen list