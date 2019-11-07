Cacao beans are threatened by our climate crisis
Cacao beans, the main ingredient in chocolate, only grows in an area about 20 degrees north and south of the equator. It’s a crop that’s threatened by climate change as temperatures in prime tropical growing regions rise and rampant deforestation continues. So what can you do? Buy fair-trade chocolate. Buying fair-trade certified chocolate has a positive impact on the environment because it supports producers with tools and practices to adapt. When producers are certified as fair-trade, they commit to environmental standards that protect the local ecosystem.
