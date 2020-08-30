Bridge of the Goddess is virtual this year
Sign up to run or walk September 1 – 12th
RunWithPaula Events is committed to joining the efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and to ensure the health of our runners, walkers and host communities. Although we cannot gather together in one large group, we want to encourage you to take a trip to Cascade Locks on your own or with a friend (using proper social distancing rules and guidelines) to experience the amazing sights of the area. If you cannot make it to the Gorge you can upload your race results from Anywhere, U.S.A.
Bridge of the Goddess