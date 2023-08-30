Brave Stray Dog’s Daring Journey: Escapes Animal Shelter, Crosses Highway, and Finds Comfortable Haven in Nursing Home

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. This is like the opposite of a cat in a tree: Firefighters in Wisconsin recently rescued a pigeon from a sewer. It’s not clear how it got in there. They lifted a grate, and it flew off.

2. A news station in San Antonio did a big profile on a 93-year-old woman who makes dog beds out of leftover fabric, and hands them out to animal shelters. Her name is Joan Potters. She says it makes her happy to know a random dog somewhere will be a little more comfortable.

3. And speaking of dogs: “The Detroit Free Press” just did a story on a dog in northern Michigan that kept escaping from a shelter . . . and breaking into a retirement home. He did it THREE times! So the retirement home adopted him.

His name is Scout and residents love him, because having a dog around makes it feel like they’re back home again.

Earlier this year, staff held a fundraiser for the shelter to thank them for accidentally giving their residents a comfort dog. (Here’s a photo.)

www.shaneco.com