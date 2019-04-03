Brace Yourselves. Game of Thrones Oreos Are Coming

If it is food news, we are going to share it with you.

Oreo is gearing up for the last season of Game of Thrones with a limited edition GoT run, with not just one design on the box, but four different designs on the cookies themselves!

House Stark, The Lannisters, Targaryens will have their own house sigil Oreos and the White Walkers will show face on the cookies, too.

GoT Oreos will hit stores April 8th, ahead of GoT final season opener April 14th. They even redid the opening credits with Oreos.

