Bowling is back baby!

(from the Oregonian) Under new guidance issued Thursday evening by the Oregon Health Authority, bowling alleys and skating rinks in Phase 1 counties, which includes the Portland area, will be allowed to reopen with coronavirus safety restrictions in place.
The new rules allow bowling centers and skating rinks to resume business with a capacity of no more than 50 people and bowling and skate times limited to scheduled appointments.
