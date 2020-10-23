      Weather Alert

Bowling is back baby!

(from the Oregonian) Under new guidance issued Thursday evening by the Oregon Health Authority, bowling alleys and skating rinks in Phase 1 counties, which includes the Portland area, will be allowed to reopen with coronavirus safety restrictions in place.

The new rules allow bowling centers and skating rinks to resume business with a capacity of no more than 50 people and bowling and skate times limited to scheduled appointments.

