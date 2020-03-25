Bono + will.i.am = “Life”
The song that Bono of U2 posted on St. Patrick’s Day about the coronavirus pandemic has gotten a full studio version with some extra help.
The track, “Let Your Love Be Known,” is now called “Sing 4 Life.” It features vocals from Bono, will.i.am and Jennifer Hudson, with Yoshiki of X Japan on piano.
will.i.am posted a video for the track on his YouTube page and wrote, “This song was created to bring JOY. In times like these, creative people must continue to collaborate. Whether you are a computer scientist, an engineer, a Therapist or a Teacher, just because we are self-isolating or in quarantine doesn’t mean you are alone. The beauty of international connectivity is that nobody is alone on the Internet!”
Check out the original Bono version below: